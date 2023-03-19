Oxen Market Cap Reaches $8.26 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $326,220.48 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,886.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00303779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00551797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00485549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,344,236 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

