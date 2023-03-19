Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $727,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.04 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

