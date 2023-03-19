Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 3,251 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $55.01.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

