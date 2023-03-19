Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $99.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $109.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

