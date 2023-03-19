Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,125 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $186.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

