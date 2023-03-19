Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

NYSE TFC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

