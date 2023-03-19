Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

