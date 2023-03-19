Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 7,070 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $36.51 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.