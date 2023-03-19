Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 138,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.