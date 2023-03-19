Parkside Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $202.40 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

