Parkside Investments LLC Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $233.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 602.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

