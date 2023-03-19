PARSIQ Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $22.09 million and $1.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

