Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Reaches $3.98 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $874.41 million and $3.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

