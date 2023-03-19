Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $2,427,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

