Pembroke Management LTD Buys 24,378 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises about 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.50% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $34,351,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 492.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SITE traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 294,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,741. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

