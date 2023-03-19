Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Critical Contrast

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.42% 44.48% 18.03% Coterra Energy 44.91% 31.29% 18.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 6 0 0 1.86 Coterra Energy 1 16 3 0 2.10

This is a summary of current ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.14%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.52%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Coterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion 0.52 $36.62 billion $5.60 1.78 Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 1.97 $4.07 billion $5.11 4.54

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Coterra Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.4%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coterra Energy pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

