Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.