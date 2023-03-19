PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 28.4% This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $132.60 million and $64.17 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00363167 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,464.05 or 0.26396228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

