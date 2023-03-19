Powerledger (POWR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.44 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Powerledger has a market cap of $92.91 million and $4.44 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Powerledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

