Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $151.29 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.