Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $305,278.41 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

