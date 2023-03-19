PubMatic’s (PUBM) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.14.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.