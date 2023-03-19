Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Raised by Analyst

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Semrush in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Semrush’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Semrush’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at $33,055,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 91.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

