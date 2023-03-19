QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.73 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

