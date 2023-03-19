Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $98.97 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.90 or 0.00035115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $98.97 million and approximately $36,832.46 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.76918942 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57,681.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

