Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11,235.99 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 98.4% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $11,235.99 and $181,993.04 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001003 USD and is down -49.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,390.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

