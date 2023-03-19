QUASA Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1,027.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00032397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00201183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.77 or 0.99924829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000127 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00160116 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $367.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

