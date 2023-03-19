Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.64 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and $4.64 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.01218176 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010177 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.34 or 0.01530458 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.