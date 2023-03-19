Rally (RLY) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (RLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $73.79 million and $2.44 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Rally Token Profile
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,915,316,558 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
