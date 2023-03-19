Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $100.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.66.
NIKE Price Performance
NIKE stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
