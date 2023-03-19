Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.15. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

