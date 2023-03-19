Regis (NYSE:RGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Regis Stock Performance
RGS opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Regis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.34.
About Regis
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
