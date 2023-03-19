Regis (NYSE:RGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Regis Stock Performance

RGS opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Regis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

About Regis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 496,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

