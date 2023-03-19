Relx (NYSE:RELX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut Relx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

Relx Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.