Relx (NYSE:RELX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut Relx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research report on Wednesday.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.24.
Relx Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.