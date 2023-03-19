Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $433.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.