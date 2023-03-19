Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 3,593 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.58. 2,548,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.92. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

