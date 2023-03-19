Renaissance Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,869. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

