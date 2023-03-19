Request Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $101.95 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00033347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00205051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,551.58 or 0.99828270 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10233494 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,220,243.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

