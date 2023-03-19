Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.86.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
QSR opened at C$83.67 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$92.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.37%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
