Ribbon Finance Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $83.61 million and approximately $404,676.33 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

