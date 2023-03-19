Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Announces — Dividend of $1.08

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced a — dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $79,586,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,671,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,079,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 573,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 349,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.