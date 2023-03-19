Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) vs. Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Financial Analysis

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 20.19% 12.04% 2.00% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rithm Capital and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Rithm Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 40.33%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rithm Capital and Horizon Group Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $4.73 billion 0.77 $954.52 million $1.79 4.31 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

