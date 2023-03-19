Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $32,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $193,016.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

NYSE:USPH opened at $92.99 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 76.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading

