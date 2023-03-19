Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,563 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for about 3.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.68% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $235,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

