Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,114 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises about 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.95% of The Ensign Group worth $155,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $90.28 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

