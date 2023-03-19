Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $115.09 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $115,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $311.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $328.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

