Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $35.01 Million in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,024,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.65% of CCC Intelligent Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

