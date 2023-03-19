Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $53,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,893.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 212,283 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $77.40 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

