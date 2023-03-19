Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 47,559 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,559 shares during the quarter. HEICO accounts for 2.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of HEICO worth $180,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $163.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

