Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.29.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE BILL opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bill.com has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $244.89.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.