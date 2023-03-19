Robert W. Baird Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $35.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PagerDuty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NYSE PD opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $22,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $10,913,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

